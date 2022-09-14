The only person in the world who lived past 120 years got to meet Vincent Van Gogh and even survived her grandson

Jeanne Calment in 1945 Credit: Paris Match; Public Domain Image

Jeanne Calment is the oldest human being to have ever lived. When she died, she was 122 years and 164 days. Her birth record has been verified and documented.

No other human being has ever lived past 120 years. The oldest person currently alive is Sister Lucile Randon at 118 years but even she would have to live another four years to pass Calment's record.

Calment was born in 1875 in Provence, France as the last-born child in a family. Both her parents were 37 years old at the time of her birth. She married in 1896 at the age of 21 to a double second cousin who was also a businessman.

Calment never worked a regular job. She was wealthy enough to lead a leisurely life pursuing her hobbies and holidaying. Calment gave birth to an only child, Yvonne Calment. Unfortunately, Yvonne died young at age 36 leaving one son behind.

Calment helped raise her grandson but her husband also died in 1942. She continued to be involved in her grandson's life until he died in 1963 in an automobile accident.

After having outlived all her immediate family members including her grandson, Calment continued to live on her own until the age of 110. She then moved into a nursing home all the while gaining fame as the oldest person in the world. In one of her life stories, she even claimed that she met the famous Dutch painter, Vincent Van Gogh. Calment died in 1997.

Researchers digging into Calment's family history discovered that her ancestors appeared to live longer than average lives. This would indicate that genetics does play a role in longevity.