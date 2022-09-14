The only person in the world who lived past 120 years got to meet Vincent Van Gogh and even survived her grandson

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPBDT_0hutfPEd00
Jeanne Calment in 1945Credit: Paris Match; Public Domain Image

Jeanne Calment is the oldest human being to have ever lived. When she died, she was 122 years and 164 days. Her birth record has been verified and documented.

No other human being has ever lived past 120 years. The oldest person currently alive is Sister Lucile Randon at 118 years but even she would have to live another four years to pass Calment's record.

Calment was born in 1875 in Provence, France as the last-born child in a family. Both her parents were 37 years old at the time of her birth. She married in 1896 at the age of 21 to a double second cousin who was also a businessman.

Calment never worked a regular job. She was wealthy enough to lead a leisurely life pursuing her hobbies and holidaying. Calment gave birth to an only child, Yvonne Calment. Unfortunately, Yvonne died young at age 36 leaving one son behind.

Calment helped raise her grandson but her husband also died in 1942. She continued to be involved in her grandson's life until he died in 1963 in an automobile accident.

After having outlived all her immediate family members including her grandson, Calment continued to live on her own until the age of 110. She then moved into a nursing home all the while gaining fame as the oldest person in the world. In one of her life stories, she even claimed that she met the famous Dutch painter, Vincent Van Gogh. Calment died in 1997.

Researchers digging into Calment's family history discovered that her ancestors appeared to live longer than average lives. This would indicate that genetics does play a role in longevity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Culture# History

Comments / 332

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
108098 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Pennsylvania State

This woman got to meet her great-great-great grandchild and became the oldest person ever from the United States

Sarah Knauss in 1897 when she was 17Credit: sconosciuto; Public Domain Image. The oldest American to have ever lived was Sarah Knauss (1880 - 1999). When Knauss died in 1999, she was listed as 119 years and 97 days.

Read full story
194 comments

The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra

Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.

Read full story
59 comments

The world's oldest heart has been preserved for 380 million years

Diagram of a heartCredit: Patrick J. Lynch, medical illustrator; CC-SA-2.5 Researchers have discovered the world's oldest heart in the fossilized body of a 380 million-year-old fish.

Read full story
9 comments

The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown

There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Read full story
45 comments

The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus

Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.

Read full story
447 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvement

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. is the search for Forest Fenn's treasure. Forest Fenn (1930 - 2020) was an art dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Fenn was an interesting man. He started his career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He was awarded for his service and when he retired, he ran the Fenn Galleries with his wife and a business partner.

Read full story
4 comments

A prehistoric surgeon performed a successful amputation 31,000 years ago

Credit: Wellcome images operated by Wellcome Trust; CC-BY-4.0 Recently, archaeologists have found evidence of the surgical amputation of a person's limb that occurred 31,000 years ago in Borneo, Indonesia.

Read full story
11 comments

The Indian prince who was forced to give up the Koh-i-Noor Diamond to the British

Painting of Duleep Singh by George Duncan BeecheyPublic Domain Image. With the ascension of King Charles III to the throne of the United Kingdom, people are taking a fresher look at the monarchy and its age-old traditions and controversies.

Read full story
502 comments
Miami, FL

The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and Miami

Thwaites Glacier aka The Doomsday GlacierCredit: NASA ICE / James Yungel; CC-BY-2.0 The Doomsday Glacier is a very large Antarctic glacier that is the size of a state. Its actual name is the Thwaites Glacier. Its size has been compared to the state of Florida in the U.S., Tasmania in Australia, and Gujarat in India. It is also the size of Britain.

Read full story
265 comments

The seal of the prophet Isaiah is the only physical evidence that he ever existed

This is believed to be the seal of the prophet IsaiahTwitter @GeorgeAthas. Isaiah is a biblical 8th-century prophet who is most famous for being named after the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. He is also reported to be one of the authors of the book.

Read full story
300 comments

King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci

Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.

Read full story
345 comments

The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"

There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.

Read full story
24 comments

King Charles III once claimed that he was related to Vlad the Impaler aka Count Dracula

Wax figure of Vlad the ImpalerCredit: Pierre André; CC BY 2.0. The new King Charles III of the United Kingdom has a fascinating genealogy. One of the most interesting aspects of his heritage is that he is believed to be related to Vlad the Impaler who is also the inspiration behind the fictional character, Count Dracula.

Read full story
48 comments

The oldest known shark attack victim from 3000 years ago displayed 790 traumatic injuries

Great White Shark FeedingCredit: Author Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The remains of the oldest known shark attack victim were first uncovered in Japan. The skeletal remains belonged to a young, adult male who had been buried at the Tsukumo burial site.

Read full story
33 comments

The loneliest tree in the world is located on a subantarctic island and is 170 miles away from the next closest tree

Campbell Island - New ZealandPhoto courtesy: John Baxter; Copyright holder allows use for any purpose. The record for the most isolated tree in the world is held by a Sitka spruce tree located on the subantarctic Campbell Island, in New Zealand.

Read full story
7 comments

An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation

Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.

Read full story
358 comments

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.

Read full story
325 comments

Evidence found for the oldest example of a baby born by water birth more than 870 years ago

Example of an ancient bathtubCredit: Alun Salt; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Ani, located on the Turkey-Armenia border may have found one of the first and oldest examples of a bathtub that may have been used in a water birth.

Read full story
7 comments

Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain

Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy