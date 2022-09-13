The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvement

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. is the search for Forest Fenn's treasure. Forest Fenn (1930 - 2020) was an art dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Fenn was an interesting man. He started his career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He was awarded for his service and when he retired, he ran the Fenn Galleries with his wife and a business partner.

In 1988, Fenn was diagnosed with cancer. This motivated him to do something interesting that he could be known for in his life. He decided to come up with the idea of a treasure hunt.

In 2010, Fenn launched a treasure hunt by announcing to the public that he had hidden a treasure chest worth $1 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. The chest of gold was reported to be 10 x 10 inches and contained gold coins, gems, and jewelry.

Fenn claimed that the clues to the location of the treasure could be found in a poem that he wrote in his memoir, The Thrill of the Chase.

The announcement was successful and thousands of people in the U.S. became involved in the hunt for Fenn's treasure.

Unfortunately, the modern-day treasure hunt resulted in five people losing their lives. One treasure hunter froze to death while he was searching for the treasure in a remote area. Another treasure hunter drowned in the Arkansas River.

The deaths of five people led the New Mexico State Police to implore Fenn to shut down his treasure hunt. However, Fenn refused to do so and only encouraged treasure hunters to be more careful and avoid going anywhere an 80-year-old man wouldn't go.

The treasure was eventually found by a medical student, Jack Stuef. Fenn died in 2020 and Stuef honored Fenn's wishes by refusing to list the location of the treasure.