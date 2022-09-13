A prehistoric surgeon performed a successful amputation 31,000 years ago

Recently, archaeologists have found evidence of the surgical amputation of a person's limb that occurred 31,000 years ago in Borneo, Indonesia.

The region of Borneo is known for its karst terrain which harbors caves and rock shelters. These shelters contain archaeological evidence of prehistoric humans.

Evidence of an amputated human from 31,000 years was found in a large limestone cave in the region. The skeletal remains were that of a young adult who had no left foot.

Scientists determined that the foot was severed above the ankle using stone tools.

The nature of the discovery is surprising as individuals who lived 31,000 years would surely have died from blood loss or infection as a result of the amputation. However, the prehistoric surgeon was so skilled that he managed to successfully amputate the individual without any adverse consequences or side effects.

It had always been assumed by scientists that surgical treatments for people in the prehistoric age were poorly developed and confined to specific procedures like dentistry, cranial trepanantion, circumstition, and other more rudimentary procedures.

Scientists believe that the prehistoric surgeon who amputated his patient 31,000 years had a working knowledge of limb anatomy as well as the muscular and vascular systems. With this knowledge, he was able to prevent his patient from bleeding out during the amputation.

The discovery of the amputated skeletal remains indicates that prehistoric humans displayed a high level of medical expertise. The amputated patient was even able to survive for a few years before he died.