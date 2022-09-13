The Indian prince who was forced to give up the Koh-i-Noor Diamond to the British

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dquo9_0ht2RDTU00
Painting of Duleep Singh by George Duncan BeecheyPublic Domain Image

With the ascension of King Charles III to the throne of the United Kingdom, people are taking a fresher look at the monarchy and its age-old traditions and controversies.

One example of this is the controversy over the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond. The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world at 105.6 carats. It is currently a part of the British Crown Jewels and it is set on a crown that was originally made for the Queen Mother (grandmother of King Charles III).

The origin of the Koh-i-Noor diamond is the Kollur Mine in India. The diamond was first possessed by Indian and Mughal kings before it became a part of the British Crown Jewels in the 1800s.

The gem passed from ruler to ruler before it landed in the hands of the British. However, it was the manner in which it passed to the British Crown that draws controversy.

As the Koh-i-Noor was one of the largest diamonds discovered, it was considered to be the richest and most costly gem. For the British, getting their hands on the gem was necessary as it was a symbol of prestige and power.

The last Indian owner of the Koh-i-Noor was a young boy king, Duleep Singh. Singh became known as the last king of India's Sikh Empire. He came to power at the age of five in 1843. As he was very young, his mother ruled on his behalf.

According to the Smithsonian magazine, his mother was imprisoned by the British in 1849, and the boy was forced to sign a legal document giving away the Koh-i-Noor diamond and all claim to sovereignty when he was just 10. The diamond then passed to Queen Victoria and has successively been used as jewelry by all British monarchs including the current generation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 499

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
107043 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown

There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Read full story
41 comments

The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus

Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.

Read full story
374 comments

The only person in the world who lived past 120 years got to meet Vincent Van Gogh and even survived her grandson

Jeanne Calment in 1945Credit: Paris Match; Public Domain Image. Jeanne Calment is the oldest human being to have ever lived. When she died, she was 122 years and 164 days. Her birth record has been verified and documented.

Read full story
278 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvement

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. is the search for Forest Fenn's treasure. Forest Fenn (1930 - 2020) was an art dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Fenn was an interesting man. He started his career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He was awarded for his service and when he retired, he ran the Fenn Galleries with his wife and a business partner.

Read full story
4 comments

A prehistoric surgeon performed a successful amputation 31,000 years ago

Credit: Wellcome images operated by Wellcome Trust; CC-BY-4.0 Recently, archaeologists have found evidence of the surgical amputation of a person's limb that occurred 31,000 years ago in Borneo, Indonesia.

Read full story
11 comments
Miami, FL

The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and Miami

Thwaites Glacier aka The Doomsday GlacierCredit: NASA ICE / James Yungel; CC-BY-2.0 The Doomsday Glacier is a very large Antarctic glacier that is the size of a state. Its actual name is the Thwaites Glacier. Its size has been compared to the state of Florida in the U.S., Tasmania in Australia, and Gujarat in India. It is also the size of Britain.

Read full story
263 comments

The seal of the prophet Isaiah is the only physical evidence that he ever existed

This is believed to be the seal of the prophet IsaiahTwitter @GeorgeAthas. Isaiah is a biblical 8th-century prophet who is most famous for being named after the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. He is also reported to be one of the authors of the book.

Read full story
297 comments

King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci

Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.

Read full story
344 comments

The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"

There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.

Read full story
24 comments

King Charles III once claimed that he was related to Vlad the Impaler aka Count Dracula

Wax figure of Vlad the ImpalerCredit: Pierre André; CC BY 2.0. The new King Charles III of the United Kingdom has a fascinating genealogy. One of the most interesting aspects of his heritage is that he is believed to be related to Vlad the Impaler who is also the inspiration behind the fictional character, Count Dracula.

Read full story
47 comments

The oldest known shark attack victim from 3000 years ago displayed 790 traumatic injuries

Great White Shark FeedingCredit: Author Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The remains of the oldest known shark attack victim were first uncovered in Japan. The skeletal remains belonged to a young, adult male who had been buried at the Tsukumo burial site.

Read full story
33 comments

The loneliest tree in the world is located on a subantarctic island and is 170 miles away from the next closest tree

Campbell Island - New ZealandPhoto courtesy: John Baxter; Copyright holder allows use for any purpose. The record for the most isolated tree in the world is held by a Sitka spruce tree located on the subantarctic Campbell Island, in New Zealand.

Read full story
7 comments

An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation

Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.

Read full story
358 comments

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.

Read full story
325 comments

Evidence found for the oldest example of a baby born by water birth more than 870 years ago

Example of an ancient bathtubCredit: Alun Salt; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Ani, located on the Turkey-Armenia border may have found one of the first and oldest examples of a bathtub that may have been used in a water birth.

Read full story
7 comments

Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain

Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.

Read full story
36 comments

This skyscraper shaped like a "walkie-talkie" had a design problem that resulted in melted cars and burning objects

The Walkie Talkie skyscraper in LondonCredit: sebastiandoe5; CC-BY-SA-2.0 A commercial skyscraper in London nicknamed the "Walkie Talkie" became the subject of consternation when it was found to have a solar glare problem.

Read full story
190 comments

The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs

The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.

Read full story
41 comments

The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates

The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy