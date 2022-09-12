The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and Miami

Thwaites Glacier aka The Doomsday Glacier Credit: NASA ICE / James Yungel; CC-BY-2.0

The Doomsday Glacier is a very large Antarctic glacier that is the size of a state. Its actual name is the Thwaites Glacier. Its size has been compared to the state of Florida in the U.S., Tasmania in Australia, and Gujarat in India. It is also the size of Britain.

The most recent reports about the Doomsday Glacier are that it is melting and could possibly collapse. The melting of a glacier that is the size of Doomsday could have catastrophic consequences. It is reported to be the widest glacier in the world.

The Thwaites Ice Shelf is reported to buttress a part of the Doomsday Glacier but the ice shelf is unstable and disintegrating.

Scientists expect that the ice shelf could completely collapse by the end of this decade. If it does collapse, scientists claim that the glacier holds enough water to raise the sea level from 2 feet to 10 feet.

The results would be rising global sea levels, flooding in low-lying areas and coastal regions being submerged. There would also be saltwater contamination and habitat loss for numerous plant and animal species.

Moreover, the Doomsday Glacier would affect all of the world's major cities including Miami and New York. These American cities would be inundated with the rising sea levels.

The problem with the Doomsday Glacier is that it could trigger a chain reaction of the surrounding glaciers also melting into the ocean.

Maps around the world would have to be redrawn to account for the submerged land.