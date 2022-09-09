The loneliest tree in the world is located on a subantarctic island and is 170 miles away from the next closest tree

Campbell Island - New Zealand Photo courtesy: John Baxter; Copyright holder allows use for any purpose

The record for the most isolated tree in the world is held by a Sitka spruce tree located on the subantarctic Campbell Island, in New Zealand.

The Sitka spruce is a large coniferous, evergreen tree that can grow up to 330 feet tall. It is the largest species of the spruce tree.

The lonely Sitka spruce on Campbell Island was said to have first been planted by Lord Ranfurly, who was the then governor of New Zealand during the early 1900s.

Currently, the tree is 9 meters tall in height and holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the "remotest tree" on Earth.

It is the only tree on Campbell Island and the next closest tree is reported to be 170 miles away. Campbell Island itself is uninhabited and is situated 700 km south of New Zealand.

Researchers believe that the lonely Sitka spruce tree could be a valuable tool to understand the uptake of carbon dioxide in the ocean. They believe that the tree could help them understand the impacts of climate change and could be used to measure carbon concentration in the Antarctic Ocean.

Researchers hope to measure the amount of radiocarbon in the tree's rings and compare historic and current measurements of radiocarbon and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The tree has surprisingly been able to grow isolated. Researchers aren't even sure how it has been able to flourish. However, they also claim that the very nature of its isolation could have helped it grow unimpeded from any disturbance or pestilence. Thus, its existence could advance climate change research.