An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation

Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.

Researchers believe that at least two major earthquakes occurred in that region in the eighth century with the first taking place between 861 and 705 B.C.E and the second earthquake between 824 and 667 B.C.E.

Archaeologists found structures with tilted and warped walls and pillars as well as fractured building stones, liquified sand, mud-brick collapse, and evidence of burnt remains. They also found tools shattered by the ancient earthquake.

Researchers ruled out fire as a possibility for the destruction as there was no evidence of ash to cause the burnt remains.

The mid-eighth century earthquake was actually reported in the Old Testament of the Bible specifically in the Books of Amos and Zechariah. In biblical accounts, the earthquake was so destructive that it was treated as a significant benchmark event.

The last recent earthquake in Jerusalem was the earthquake of 1927 and it was known as the 1927 Jericho Earthquake.

It is also interesting to note that the city of Meggido which was impacted by the ancient earthquake is also referred to as Armageddon.

Megiddo was inhabited between 7000 B.C. and 300 B.C. There were many battles fought near this location and the Book of Revelation mentions this as the future site of Armageddon where the final battle at the end of time will be fought. It is the setting for the final battle between the forces of good and evil.