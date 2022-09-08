The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of Tenere Credit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver.

The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.

For 300 years, the Tree of Tenere was known as the most isolated tree on Earth. It was even used a landmark for travelers and caravans. It became an essential landmark for travelers navigating the Sahara Desert.

The tree was described as having a degenerative trunk and although it was not the most healthy in appearance, it was reported to have nice green leaves and yellow flowers. Its roots had even reached more than 100 feet underground to draw water.

In 1973, the tree was run over by a truck. The driver was thought to be drunk when he plowed into the tree. The collision of the truck with the tree resulted in its trunk being snapped off.

The remains of the dead tree were retrieved and taken to the Niger National Museum where it is stored today.

As for the original location of the Tree of Tenere, a metal monument now stands as a landmark at the site.