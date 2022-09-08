Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain

According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.

Most of the Roman slaves carried out hard manual labor under supervision while some had a higher degree of autonomy in their work.

While written records serve as a testimony of slavery in ancient Rome, actual physical evidence of slavery in ancient Rome remains scarce. This is especially true for evidence of slavery in Roman Britain.

In Roman Britain, the Romans occupied Britian between 43 and 410 A.D.

In the past few years, researchers have discovered a handful of specimens that serve as proof of slavery in Roman Britain.

A shackled skeleton was discovered in Rutland, England buried in a ditch with locked iron fetters around its ankles. The male skeleton was that of a young man in his 20s or 30s. He was discovered in an awkward burial pose and his remains were disposed haphazardly rather than given a proper burial. The skeleton was dated from 226 to 427 A.D. - during Roman rule in Britain.

The shackles on the skeleton were a punishment and a form of imprisonment that caused pain and anguish to the wearer. Signs indicated that he had a demanding life and he had injuries on his body but his exact cause of death remains unknown.

The discovery of the shackled Roman slave was declared "an internationally significant find" as it remains a rare and unique find from ancient Britain.