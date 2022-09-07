This skyscraper shaped like a "walkie-talkie" had a design problem that resulted in melted cars and burning objects

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dllZ_0hlbOTez00
The Walkie Talkie skyscraper in LondonCredit: sebastiandoe5; CC-BY-SA-2.0

A commercial skyscraper in London nicknamed the "Walkie Talkie" became the subject of consternation when it was found to have a solar glare problem.

The building's construction resulted in the skyscraper reflecting sunlight with so much glare that it melted cars and caused some objects in nearby buildings to catch fire.

The skyscraper called 20 Fenchurch Street was first built in 2014 in Fenchurch Street in the City of London. It was 38 stories and 525 feet tall.

Unfortunately, the building was considered to be a planning disaster. For one, it had a unique shape that resembled a two-way radio handset. Secondly, during its construction, the building acted as a concave mirror focusing the sunlight onto the streets. During this time, street-level temperature readings went up to 243 F. The combination of the concave design and the mirrored glass reflecting the sunlight caused much damage.

Some cars parked across the street from the office building melted in the heat. The melted car parts included panels, mirrors, and other parts. In addition, the doors and carpets of nearby buildings caught fire. The tilework of a building also shattered in the heat.

It was not just the burning and melting that was dangerous but the solar glare could also cause severe visual discomfort.

To combat the problem, a permanent awning was eventually installed on the side of the tower causing the issues.

The architect of the skyscraper suggested that global warming contributed to the solar glare problem. He also conceded that there were mistakes made with the design and construction of the building.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Europe

Comments / 178

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
105747 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Miami, FL

The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and Miami

Thwaites Glacier aka The Doomsday GlacierCredit: NASA ICE / James Yungel; CC-BY-2.0 The Doomsday Glacier is a very large Antarctic glacier that is the size of a state. Its actual name is the Thwaites Glacier. Its size has been compared to the state of Florida in the U.S., Tasmania in Australia, and Gujarat in India. It is also the size of Britain.

Read full story
142 comments

The seal of the prophet Isaiah is the only physical evidence that he ever existed

This is believed to be the seal of the prophet IsaiahTwitter @GeorgeAthas. Isaiah is a biblical 8th-century prophet who is most famous for being named after the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament of the Bible. He is also reported to be one of the authors of the book.

Read full story
193 comments

King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci

Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.

Read full story
293 comments

The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"

There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.

Read full story
17 comments

King Charles III once claimed that he was related to Vlad the Impaler aka Count Dracula

Wax figure of Vlad the ImpalerCredit: Pierre André; CC BY 2.0. The new King Charles III of the United Kingdom has a fascinating genealogy. One of the most interesting aspects of his heritage is that he is believed to be related to Vlad the Impaler who is also the inspiration behind the fictional character, Count Dracula.

Read full story
34 comments

The oldest known shark attack victim from 3000 years ago displayed 790 traumatic injuries

Great White Shark FeedingCredit: Author Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The remains of the oldest known shark attack victim were first uncovered in Japan. The skeletal remains belonged to a young, adult male who had been buried at the Tsukumo burial site.

Read full story
25 comments

The loneliest tree in the world is located on a subantarctic island and is 170 miles away from the next closest tree

Campbell Island - New ZealandPhoto courtesy: John Baxter; Copyright holder allows use for any purpose. The record for the most isolated tree in the world is held by a Sitka spruce tree located on the subantarctic Campbell Island, in New Zealand.

Read full story
5 comments

An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation

Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.

Read full story
330 comments

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.

Read full story
323 comments

Evidence found for the oldest example of a baby born by water birth more than 870 years ago

Example of an ancient bathtubCredit: Alun Salt; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Ani, located on the Turkey-Armenia border may have found one of the first and oldest examples of a bathtub that may have been used in a water birth.

Read full story
7 comments

Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain

Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.

Read full story
31 comments

The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs

The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.

Read full story
41 comments

The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates

The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.

Read full story
5 comments

An officer who was replaced on the Titanic could have actually saved the ship from sinking

Officer Henry Tingle Wilde was the one who replaced Officer David Blair. Wilde died on board the Titanic.Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain image. According to some historians, the Titanic could have been saved with a pair of binoculars that were on board the ship. The problem was that the binoculars were securely stored and locked away when the Titanic sank.

Read full story
139 comments

Nature's version of a mood ring is a volcanic crater that changes color with the wind

The Formica Leo is a volcanic crater that changes color with the wind. The crater belongs to an active volcano, the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the Eastern side of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. This volcano is considered to be one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It is also a major tourist attraction.

Read full story
1 comments

Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe

Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.

Read full story
306 comments

The toothless "vampire skeleton" of Sozopol was found buried with an iron rod to prevent it from rising from the tomb

The Vampire Skeleton of SozopolCredit: Bin im Garten; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Black Sea town of Sozopol in Bulgaria has become home to the buried remains of "vampire skeletons." These skeletons date back to the Middle Ages. It is reported that Bulgaria is home to at least 100 skeleton burials of vampires.

Read full story
194 comments
New York City, NY

Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.

There is an island in New York City's East River within the borough of Manhattan that used to be known as Blackwell's Island. The island is now called Roosevelt Island. In the 19th century, it became a prime location for several hospitals and a prison.

Read full story
31 comments
Tennessee State

The mysterious "Lost Tribe of Appalachia" was of mixed race and an example of early race mixing in the U.S.

A Melungeon familyCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image. There is a mysterious sub-population in Appalachia called the Melungeons. The Melungeons have also been called the Lost Tribe of Appalachia.

Read full story
898 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy