This skyscraper shaped like a "walkie-talkie" had a design problem that resulted in melted cars and burning objects

The Walkie Talkie skyscraper in London Credit: sebastiandoe5; CC-BY-SA-2.0

A commercial skyscraper in London nicknamed the "Walkie Talkie" became the subject of consternation when it was found to have a solar glare problem.

The building's construction resulted in the skyscraper reflecting sunlight with so much glare that it melted cars and caused some objects in nearby buildings to catch fire.

The skyscraper called 20 Fenchurch Street was first built in 2014 in Fenchurch Street in the City of London. It was 38 stories and 525 feet tall.

Unfortunately, the building was considered to be a planning disaster. For one, it had a unique shape that resembled a two-way radio handset. Secondly, during its construction, the building acted as a concave mirror focusing the sunlight onto the streets. During this time, street-level temperature readings went up to 243 F. The combination of the concave design and the mirrored glass reflecting the sunlight caused much damage.

Some cars parked across the street from the office building melted in the heat. The melted car parts included panels, mirrors, and other parts. In addition, the doors and carpets of nearby buildings caught fire. The tilework of a building also shattered in the heat.

It was not just the burning and melting that was dangerous but the solar glare could also cause severe visual discomfort.

To combat the problem, a permanent awning was eventually installed on the side of the tower causing the issues.

The architect of the skyscraper suggested that global warming contributed to the solar glare problem. He also conceded that there were mistakes made with the design and construction of the building.