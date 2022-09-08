An officer who was replaced on the Titanic could have actually saved the ship from sinking

Officer Henry Tingle Wilde was the one who replaced Officer David Blair. Wilde died on board the Titanic. Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain image

According to some historians, the Titanic could have been saved with a pair of binoculars that were on board the ship. The problem was that the binoculars were securely stored and locked away when the Titanic sank.

David Blair was said to be the man who "unwittingly caused the Titanic to sink". The binoculars were kept in the crow's nest locker and Blair had simply forgotten to turn over the keys to the locker.

Blair was set to be the second officer on board the Titanic's maiden voyage to New York. However, he was replaced by Henry Wilde and was left off the voyage.

Unfortunately, Blair did not hand over the locker key to Wilde when he was replaced. The key was in his pocket. Wilde later died when the Titanic struck the iceberg.

Historians now wonder if Blair had stayed on board, could he have steered the ship to safety among the icebergs?

After the Titanic sank, an inquiry was made and the subject of the missing key was brought up. Blair had the key in his possession and eventually passed it on to his daughter. She donated it to the Sailors' Society in the 1980s.

The key was just a small iron key but it sold at auction in 2007 for 90,000 British Pounds.

As for Blair, he escaped the sinking of the Titanic and was later awarded the King's Gallantry medal for attempting to save a crewman from drowning. Blair died in 1955 at the age of 80.