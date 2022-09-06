Nature's version of a mood ring is a volcanic crater that changes color with the wind

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVW5d_0hjynJu700
Formica LeoCredit: Brian Iannone; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Formica Leo is a volcanic crater that changes color with the wind. The crater belongs to an active volcano, the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the Eastern side of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. This volcano is considered to be one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It is also a major tourist attraction.

Atlas Obscura describes the Formica Léo as having more of a rock formation. It is made out of millions of basalt pebbles that show up in different tints of color ranging from black to red. The colors change when there is a strong wind or when someone steps on the pebbles.

The geological formation of Formica Leo consists of two overlapping craters. One is larger and deeper while the other is smaller and shallower. The larger crater is 50 feet deep with a diameter of 131 feet across.

Scientists are still not clear about the origin and formation of Formica Leo. One witness claimed to have witnessed its formation during an eruption of the Piton de la Fournaise volcano in the 1750s. The crater itself wasn't discovered until 1768. The crater was then given the name, Formica Leo because it resembled an antlion's sandpit trap. Antlions are a group of insects that dig funnel-shaped pits that serve as traps for small insects that are then devoured.

As a tourist attraction, the Formica Leo site provides wonderful views of the crater and the volcano but involves a good hike to the site.

