Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0v7r_0hiqTOF900
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image

The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.

In more recent archaeological news, Arkeonews reports that a female vampire skeleton was found in Bydgoszscz, Poland.

This is an unusual find and rarer than the vampire skeletons found in Bulgaria as it is assumed that the skeletons in Bulgaria were primarily male.

The female vampire skeleton was found with a sickle placed around her neck and a padlock on the big toe of her left foot. The sickle was placed in such a way that if the dead woman had tried to get up, her head would have been cut off or injured. The padlock was placed to prevent the woman from returning from the dead.

The skeleton also had a silk cap on her head and a protruding tooth. According to Polish researchers, the silk cap would have indicated that the woman was of high rank.

Researchers also claim that this was the first time, a skeleton like this had been discovered in Poland, making the find very unique.

The remains of the female "vampire" were dated to the 17th century. It is thought that because the lady had a protruding tooth, she was mistaken for being a vampire. During the 17th century, there was a reported outbreak of "vampires" in Poland.

It is believed that the inspiration behind the female vampire in Europe was the real-life Elizabeth Bathory, a Hungarian noblewoman and serial killer who lived in the 1500s.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Archaeology

Comments / 301

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
104121 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The loneliest tree in the world is located on a subantarctic island and is 170 miles away from the next closest tree

Campbell Island - New ZealandPhoto courtesy: John Baxter; Copyright holder allows use for any purpose. The record for the most isolated tree in the world is held by a Sitka spruce tree located on the subantarctic Campbell Island, in New Zealand.

Read full story

An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation

Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.

Read full story
44 comments

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.

Read full story
211 comments

Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain

Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.

Read full story
21 comments

This skyscraper shaped like a "walkie-talkie" had a design problem that resulted in melted cars and burning objects

The Walkie Talkie skyscraper in LondonCredit: sebastiandoe5; CC-BY-SA-2.0 A commercial skyscraper in London nicknamed the "Walkie Talkie" became the subject of consternation when it was found to have a solar glare problem.

Read full story
129 comments

The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs

The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.

Read full story
32 comments

The Derveni Papyrus is Europe's oldest book containing ancient philosophy older than Socrates

The Derveni PapyrusCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Derveni Papyrus is one of the earliest European texts and is different from any of the written works from ancient Egypt or the Middle East.

Read full story
5 comments

An officer who was replaced on the Titanic could have actually saved the ship from sinking

Officer Henry Tingle Wilde was the one who replaced Officer David Blair. Wilde died on board the Titanic.Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain image. According to some historians, the Titanic could have been saved with a pair of binoculars that were on board the ship. The problem was that the binoculars were securely stored and locked away when the Titanic sank.

Read full story
108 comments

Nature's version of a mood ring is a volcanic crater that changes color with the wind

The Formica Leo is a volcanic crater that changes color with the wind. The crater belongs to an active volcano, the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the Eastern side of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. This volcano is considered to be one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It is also a major tourist attraction.

Read full story
1 comments

The toothless "vampire skeleton" of Sozopol was found buried with an iron rod to prevent it from rising from the tomb

The Vampire Skeleton of SozopolCredit: Bin im Garten; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Black Sea town of Sozopol in Bulgaria has become home to the buried remains of "vampire skeletons." These skeletons date back to the Middle Ages. It is reported that Bulgaria is home to at least 100 skeleton burials of vampires.

Read full story
193 comments
New York City, NY

Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.

There is an island in New York City's East River within the borough of Manhattan that used to be known as Blackwell's Island. The island is now called Roosevelt Island. In the 19th century, it became a prime location for several hospitals and a prison.

Read full story
24 comments
Tennessee State

The mysterious "Lost Tribe of Appalachia" was of mixed race and an example of early race mixing in the U.S.

A Melungeon familyCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image. There is a mysterious sub-population in Appalachia called the Melungeons. The Melungeons have also been called the Lost Tribe of Appalachia.

Read full story
898 comments

The oldest known proof of a deadly tropical disease was found in the remains of the Egyptian King Tut

King Tut's Golden MaskCredit: Steve Evans; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The oldest known genetic proof of the tropical disease, malaria, was found in the remains of the Egyptian King Tutankhamun (King Tut).

Read full story
125 comments
Fackler, AL

The beauty of America's most photographed sinkhole, the "Neversink Pit" lies in its underground waterfalls

The Neversink Pit in Fackler, Alabama is one of the most photographed sinkholes in the world. It is a limestone, open-air, sinkhole that drops 162 feet into the Earth. The Neversink Pit (also known as the Neversink Preserve) is located in Jackson County. It is a rare, natural phenomenon that is known for its underground waterfalls. The sinkhole itself is 40 feet wide at the top and 100 feet at the bottom.

Read full story
1 comments

A folding chair that existed 3,300 years ago belonged to the ancient Egyptian King Tut

Reconstruction of an ancient folding chairAttribution: Archäologisches Museum Hamburg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Germany. The Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun (reigned 1333 - 23 BCE) was said to be disabled, malarial, and inbred. He took over the throne as a young boy and ended up marrying his half-sister. Tutankhamun died when he was only 19.

Read full story
14 comments
Irvington, NY

This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed home

Armour-Stiner HouseCredit: csouza_79; CC-BY-SA-2.0 More than 84 octagon houses in the U.S. are currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Octagon houses were especially popular in New York State but one house in particular - the Armour Stiner House was unique and one of a kind.

Read full story
7 comments
Michigan State

Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio

There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.

Read full story
24 comments
Colorado State

This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once

Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.

Read full story
33 comments
Texas State

The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur

Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.

Read full story
83 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy