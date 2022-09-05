Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe

Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897) Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image

The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.

In more recent archaeological news, Arkeonews reports that a female vampire skeleton was found in Bydgoszscz, Poland.

This is an unusual find and rarer than the vampire skeletons found in Bulgaria as it is assumed that the skeletons in Bulgaria were primarily male.

The female vampire skeleton was found with a sickle placed around her neck and a padlock on the big toe of her left foot. The sickle was placed in such a way that if the dead woman had tried to get up, her head would have been cut off or injured. The padlock was placed to prevent the woman from returning from the dead.

The skeleton also had a silk cap on her head and a protruding tooth. According to Polish researchers, the silk cap would have indicated that the woman was of high rank.

Researchers also claim that this was the first time, a skeleton like this had been discovered in Poland, making the find very unique.

The remains of the female "vampire" were dated to the 17th century. It is thought that because the lady had a protruding tooth, she was mistaken for being a vampire. During the 17th century, there was a reported outbreak of "vampires" in Poland.

It is believed that the inspiration behind the female vampire in Europe was the real-life Elizabeth Bathory, a Hungarian noblewoman and serial killer who lived in the 1500s.