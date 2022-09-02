Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.

There is an island in New York City's East River within the borough of Manhattan that used to be known as Blackwell's Island. The island is now called Roosevelt Island.

In the 19th century, it became a prime location for several hospitals and a prison.

First, a Penitentiary Hospital was built to serve the needs of prisoners. Later, the New York City Lunatic Asylum also opened up at the site. Then, in 1856, a 100-bed hospital was opened to treat smallpox patients. The hospital was designed by James Renwick Jr. in the style of a Gothic Revival structure so that it could look rather sinister.

The Smallpox Hospital was built at the southern tip of the island. This was done on purpose to keep infected patients away from the general public.

The Smallpox Hospital treated about 7000 patients a year from 1856 to 1875. It was the first hospital in the country to receive patients with smallpox.

Roosevelt Island was an ideal location to "quarantine" smallpox patients but once a successful vaccine was developed, the hospital was closed in the late 1800s. By the 1900s, the building became abandoned and fell into disrepair. The roof collapsed leaving behind a sinister facade of the structure standing.

The Smallpox Hospital has been compared to the Gothic ruins of England. The ruins are now stabilized by the Landmarks Preservation Commission and the gothic hospital is set to be surrounded by a new park that is under construction. The hospital has been declared a city landmark.