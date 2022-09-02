The oldest known proof of a deadly tropical disease was found in the remains of the Egyptian King Tut

The oldest known genetic proof of the tropical disease, malaria, was found in the remains of the Egyptian King Tutankhamun (King Tut).

King Tut was a minor pharoah who lived 3,300 years ago during ancient Egypt's New Kingdom era.

When King Tut died, his remains were buried in the Valley of the Kings. His tomb was discovered and excavated in 1922.

There has been a lot of speculation about King Tut's death. He died young at the age of 19 and historians remain unconvinced about the manner of his death.

Different theories have been postulated including foul play, an accident, or health issues. It cannot be denied that King Tut suffered numerous health issues.

An article in National Geographic reported that King Tut was disabled, malarial, and the product of inbreeding. He is said to have been frail and sickly throughout his life and the culmination of his death was a result of malaria and a broken leg.

Genetic and radiological tests performed on King Tut's remains revealed that he suffered a severe form of malaria. The presence of the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum was evident in the mummy of the king.

King Tut was reported to have suffered from malaria tropica which is the most severe form of the disease. The severe malaria weakened his immune system. In his immune-deficient state, he was susceptible to a life-threatening condition after a sudden fracture of his leg.

King Tut died in 1324 B.C. after having ruled for only 10 years.

