A folding chair that existed 3,300 years ago belonged to the ancient Egyptian King Tut

Reconstruction of an ancient folding chair Attribution: Archäologisches Museum Hamburg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Germany

The Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun (reigned 1333 - 23 BCE) was said to be disabled, malarial, and inbred. He took over the throne as a young boy and ended up marrying his half-sister. Tutankhamun died when he was only 19.

Tutankhamun wasn't very famous in the modern world until his tomb was discovered in 1922 by archaeologist Howard Carter. The tomb was the most intact tomb that had ever been discovered from ancient Egypt.

Tutankhamun's tomb was buried with treasures of all kinds and archaeologists found at least 5000 items. Artifacts included his clothing, furniture, sandals, chariots, thrones, jewelry, and gold.

Another interesting artifact that was discovered was Tutankhamun's folding chair.

As a king, Tutankhamun's chair was the symbol of authority and prestige. It is reported that there were six chairs buried in his tomb. One of the chairs was designed in the style of a folding stool.

Folding chairs were evidently important in ancient Egypt because they could be transported around by the army during different campaigns. Morever, the folding chair was also a status symbol and could be used as a portable altar.

The ancient Egyptian folding chair was made of different materials including cedar, ebony, leather or wicker.

Tutankhamun's chair was made out of ebony and covered with gold leaf. It was decorated with ivory, covered glass and semi-precious stones. The seat of the chair was covered with a spotted animal skin. The back of the chair and the folding mechanism was also decorated with friezes.

Tutankhamun's folding chair is now displayed in the Egyptian National Museum.