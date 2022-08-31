This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed home

More than 84 octagon houses in the U.S. are currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Octagon houses were especially popular in New York State but one house in particular - the Armour Stiner House was unique and one of a kind.

The Armour-Stiner House is an octagon-shaped and fully domed residence located in Irvington, West Chester County, New York.

The house is the only known residence that is eight-sided and constructed in the domed and collonaded shape of a classic Roman temple.

It was built in 1860 by Paul J. Armour, a New York financier. When it was built, there was no dome or cupola.

It is believed that Armour got the idea to design his home in the octagon shape because of a book, A Home for All written by Orson Squire Fowler.

Fowler espoused the virtue of octagonal houses as providing many benefits including more space, more light, and easily accessible rooms.

The second owner of the house, Joseph Stiner, a tea merchant, enlarged the house by adding the dome and the verandah to resemble an elaborately detailed Roman temple.

When the Armour-Stiner House was built, it was one of the most lavish houses built of its kind in that time period. The house now has over 20 rooms and is more than 8,400 square feet.

Today, the Armour-Stiner House remains privately owned. The current owner is Joseph Pell Lombardi, a preservation architect.

Lombardi had even listed the house for rent for a steep $40,000 a month a few years ago.

Interested visitors can take guided tours of the Armour-Stiner House.