Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGg9R_0hXSMbhS00
Credit: Andreas Faessler; CC-BY-SA-4.0

There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula.

The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.

The history of the Lost Peninsula begins with the Toledo War boundary dispute in 1835 and 1836. The dispute was over a piece of land known as the Toledo Strip that was considered to be economically important to both states.

The dispute was finally settled in 1836 when Congress offered a compromise. Michigan would have to give up Toldeo in exchange for the western Upper Peninsula. Michigan was cash-strapped and ended up accepting the deal.

As a part of the deal, the peninsula was divided across the state line. The land north of the state line became a part of Michigan. The strip of land did not have any connection to the rest of Michigan. This came to be known as the Lost Peninsula.

The Lost Peninsula encompasses about 250 acres. It is only accessible through Ohio.

About 140 Michigan residents live in the Lost Peninsula. The area is reported to be quite isolated and beautiful. There are several private homes and the residents love living there

Interestingly, it is the city of Toledo, Ohio that provides sewer and water services to the area. However, kids in school have to ride the bus to Toledo and then up to Michigan to go to school.

# History# Geography# Michigan# Ohio

Comments / 23

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

100727 followers

