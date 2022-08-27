This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once

In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.

The monument is a granite disk that is embedded with a smaller disk around the point and surrounded by the seals and flags of the four states and the tribal nations.

The quadripoint meeting of the four states is a rare geographical occurrence and the only one of its kind found in the U.S.

The quadripoint was marked in the late 1800s when the General Land Office started marking the borders between territories. The work was started before the Civil War and also after the war when states were being formed.

In 1925, the Supreme Court marked the quadripoint to be the official boundary for all four states. However, the quadripoint is not accurate.

According to the National Geodetic Survey, the monument may be off the mark by 1800 feet or less. The surveyors have also claimed that the monument is eastward and not westward of where it should be.

Although it is well-known that the monument is not completely accurate, the decision of the Supreme Court to establish the boundary between the states trumps all other organizations and analyses.

The monument is currently maintained by the Four Corners Monument Navajo Tribal Park as a tourist attraction.