The permanently mangled trees of Slope Point in New Zealand

The trees of Slope Point Ben / CC BY-ND 2.0

The South Island of New Zealand is the world's 12th largest island. The South Island is home to the Southern Alps and New Zealand's highest peak called Mount Cook.

One of the most interesting spots on the South Island is Slope Point. This point is the most southerly spot on South Island.

The land around Slope Point is mostly used for sheep farming. There are almost no homes in the area. There are cliffs that drop down to the sea, a signpost, and a small solar-powered lighthouse that stands on farmland.

Slope Point is also known for its natural beauty and unusual trees. According to Atlas Obscura, there is a patch of trees that are warped and seem to be permanently mangled. The trees stretch sideways instead of upwards and are bent at odd angles.

The weird and surreal look of the trees has to do with cold winds that are so strong, that they whip the trees and warp their direction. Cold air blows in from the Antarctic Ocean and causes the winds to become stronger forcing the trees to bend in a northward direction.

The trees were first planted by sheep farmers to protect their flock against the weather.

There are no roads leading to Slope Point on South Island but there are yellow markers that provide some sort of direction. The public can visit but there is no access allowed during lambing season.

The views at the site are spectacular but Slope Point is a desolate place and an example of what nature can do on its own.