This is the most-studied meteorite in history and is referenced in more than 14,000 scientific papers

A fragment of the Allende Meteorite Credit: H. Raab; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Allende Meteorite fell in Mexico in 1969. The fireball fell over the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The meteorite broke up in the atmosphere enabling more than 2 tons of meteorite fragments to be collected.

The meteorite was named the "Allende Meteorite" because it landed near the Pueblito de Allende.

After it fell, the fragments of the meteorite were collected by scientists. They collected a range of specimens varying in size from one gram to 242 pounds.

The specimens that were collected were studied by various institutions. Scientists discovered that the Allende Meteorite contained calcium-aluminum inclusions. These calcium-aluminum-rich inclusions are the oldest objects found in the Solar System.

The Allende Meteorite was a carbonaceous chondrite meteorite. In fact, it was the largest carbonaceous chondrite found on Earth. Moreover, only 4% of all meteorites that were observed to fall on Earth were composed of carbonaceous chondrite. Thus, the Allende Meteorite was rare.

As a rare carbonaceous chondrite, scientists took every opportunity to study it as it could provide information about the formation of the early solar system. Also, the meteorite fell in 1969 which was a time when there was a great deal of enthusiasm about space exploration. The scientific community was immediately interested in the meteorite.

According to the Buseck Center for Meteorite Studies, the meteorite was referenced in more than 14,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Now, the meteorite is mostly known for being the best-studied meteorite in history.

A collection of the meteorite fragments are now housed at the Smithsonian Institution and at other institutions.