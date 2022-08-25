The Silent Zone is Mexico's "Bermuda Triangle" and it was created by a U.S. military accident

The Mapimi Silent Zone, North Mexico Credit: Cryptocône; CC-BY-SA-3.0

There is a Zone of Silence in Mexico called the Mapimi Silent Zone where it is claimed that radio signals and any other form of communications cannot be received or transmitted.

The Mapimi Silent Zone is located in the Mapimi Biosphere Reserve in Durango, Mexico. The site is often compared to the Bermuda Triangle because both are located between parallels 26 and 28. In addition, both sites have been the subject of controversy and legends.

The origin of the legend behind the Mapimi Silent Zone is the U.S. military. In 1970, an Athena rocket used by the U.S. Air Force lost control and invaded Mexican airspace. It ended up landing in the desert region of Durango. The rocket was carrying two small containers of a radioactive element, Cobalt 57.

A team was sent to recover the fallen rocket and the radioactive material. The rocket was eventually found and the wreckage and contaminated topsoil were transported covertly under a great deal of security. Due to the security and secrecy, rumors were started among the local people living in the area.

The site of the rocket fall became a "mysterious phenomenon" leading to unexplained events. The site was also said to cause mental problems in people. A handful of people confirmed the "strange" events at the Mapini Silent Zone and a legend was formed.

One of the handfuls of people was a Mexican pilot who claimed that his radio failed while he was flying over the site.

The Mapimi Silent Zone became a tourist attraction with people looking for aliens although the number of tourists has now dwindled with restrictions in place.