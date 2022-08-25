America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests today

The White Horse Tavern, Newport, Rhode Island Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel; CC-BY-SA-4.0

America's oldest bar is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island. The bar is the "oldest operating restaurant in the U.S." and is also acknowledged as the 10th oldest in the world. It holds the oldest tavern license in the U.S.

The tavern located on the corner of Farewell and Marlborough streets in Newport was first constructed in 1652 by Francis Brinley as a residence for his family. The building was a two-story, two-room structure and it served as a residence for 20 years before it was purchased by William Mayes who enlarged the building to convert it into a tavern.

In 1730, the tavern was officially given the name, "White Horse Tavern." It became an important site during Newport's early years. The building served as a meeting place for the Town Council and the colony's General Assembly.

For a brief period of time, the tavern was closed and occupied by British troops during the American Revolution. In 1779, the tavern was reopened to the public again.

In the late 1800s, the tavern was converted into a boarding house and then reconverted to a tavern in the 1950s.

In 1972, the tavern was recognized as a National Historic Landmark. Its current owner is said to be a Newport-based group.

The building is still a popular drinking and eating spot. Its historical charm is said to be enhanced by its "clapboard walls, gambrel roof, and plain pediment doors bordering the sidewalk."

The White Horse Tavern remains listed as one of the best bars to visit in the U.S.