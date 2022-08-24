The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top

A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of Cholula Credit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.

The structure holds three records as the largest archaeological site of a pyramid and the largest pyramid in the world by volume. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, it is also the largest monument ever constructed anywhere in the world. It surpasses the largest Egyptian pyramid which is the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The Great Pyramid of Cholula is shorter than the Great Pyramid of Giza but in terms of volume, it is much wider. It measures 984 by 1033 feet in contrast to the pyramid in Giza which is 756 by 756 feet.

While the pyramid at Cholula dwarfs the Giza pyramid, it went unnoticed by the Spanish invaders. The pyramid was built a thousand years prior to the Spanish conquest and when the Spanish arrived in 1519, they did not realize that the pyramid was "hidden" and looked like a hill.

The pyramid was overgrown with shrubbery and the Cholulans buried it so that it resembled the site of a hill.

The Spanish even built a church on top of the "hill" without recognizing that it was a pyramid. The church was built in the 16th century but the pyramid lay hidden and undisturbed until the 1930s when archaeologists started exploring the site. Gradually, they excavated the site and found stairways, platforms, altars and over five miles of tunnels snaking into the pyramid. Over 400 human burials were also uncovered at the site.

Today, the largest pyramid in the world still looks like a hill with a church on top.