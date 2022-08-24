The mystery behind Harry Potter's grave located in Ramleh, Israel

British military cemetery in Ramleh Attribution: צילום:ד"ר אבישי טייכר; CC-BY-SA-2.5

Harry Potter's grave is located in the British Commonwealth's Ramleh War Cemetery in Israel.

The grave has nothing to do with the fictional Harry Potter character from J.K Rowling's books. Rather, there was a real-life Harry Potter who is buried in one of the graves at the cemetery.

The real-life Harry Potter was a young British soldier who was a private in the army. Potter served in the 1st Battalion Worcestershire Regiment's Motor Transport Division.

Potter was born in 1920 in England to a family with eight children. He joined the army when he was 16 years old. He had to lie about his age to get into the army as he was below the age limit.

In 1938, Potter and his battalion were shipped to Palestine which was under British rule. Potter died just a year later at the age of 19 when his company encountered an armed gang and he was killed in the shooting.

During his very short life, Potter traveled across Israel with the army touching base in Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Jerusalem, and near Hebron.

Harry Potter's grave is just one of more than 3880 identified casualties buried in the British Commonwealth's Ramleh War Cemetery. Yet, it is his grave that attracts a large number of visitors due to his namesake - the fictional wizard Harry Potter.

In a photograph of Private Harry Potter (see here), he looks nothing like the wizard Harry Potter. However, he has also become famous after his death. His grave is visited by Harry Potter fans who also appreciate the sacrifices made by soldiers in the army.