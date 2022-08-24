There is a reason why the British Royals avoid using the name "John" like the plague.

According to the site, Royal Central, the name "John" has a history of being unlucky for the royals. There have at least been two members of the Royal Family named John who were plagued with major problems and difficult lives.

The first British royal beset with bad luck was King John of England. Historians have declared King John to be the unluckiest monarch in British history.

King John ruled from 1199 to 1216. He was nicknamed John Lackland and was the son of King Henry II of England and the Duchess Eleanor of Aquitaine. Initially, he was not meant to be king because he was the youngest of four sons. However, he was his father's favorite son and was appointed king of England after his brother's death.

Although King John was famous for signing the Magna Carta, his reign was unpopular and he had a reputation for being cruel. During his rule, the barons and King Louis VIII of France rebelled against him. For the most part, King John has been remembered unkindly in the history books and in popular culture.

The second unlucky "John" in British history was Prince John (1905 - 1919). He was the youngest child of King George V and Queen Mary.

Prince John was afflicted with epilepsy and his condition became worse when he turned 11. Thus, he was secluded and kept away from the public and his own family. During his seclusion, he was raised by a governess.

Although Prince John was treated kindly, he seemed to lead a lonely life. He eventually died in 1919 after a seizure.