This California wildfire was so fast, that it burned 1 acre every 5 seconds

The Glass Fire in California was so fast that reports state it burned 1 acre every 5 seconds.

The Glass wildfire originated in Northern California on September 27, 2020. It originated near Glass Mountain Road in Deer Park, Napa County.

It started out as a single 20-acre bush fire before it rapidly grew and merged with two smaller fires that impacted 11,000 acres. The Glass Fire tripled in size and burned a total of over 67,484 acres. It also destroyed over 1500 structures.

In general, high-speed wildfires travel up to 6 miles per hour in forests and up to 14 miles per hour in grasslands.

The dangerously high speed of the Glass Fire was fanned by high winds. In addition to merging with smaller fires, it also spawned new fires.

The Glass Fire was only contained on October 20, 2020, after it had resulted in the evacuation of nearly 70,000 people and the destruction of many structures. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

Wildfires like the Glass Fire spread quickly when high temperatures and low humidity dry out fuel sources so that it ignites and burns faster. When the air is hottest, wildfires tend to become intense and spread the fastest. Also, winds can supply oxygen to the fire, heating the fuels and transporting them to the front. For wildfires to spread, the combination of hot, dry, and windy conditions is enough.

Although the Glass Fire was fast-moving, it is not the fastest fire recorded in U.S. history. That record goes to the 1935 Big Scrub Fire in the Ocala National Forest in Florida.