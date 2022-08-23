This church in Jerusalem is marked as the site of Golgotha

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Credit:Hoshvilim; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre may be the most sacred place in Jerusalem. Some Christians believe that it is the site where Jesus was crucified and that it is also the location of Jesus's tomb.

The church is located in the Christian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. The church was first built in 326 AD by Constantine. Constantine's mother had discovered a relic of the cross near a tomb and believed she had found Golgotha.

The New Testament of the Bible states that Jesus was crucified in Golgotha, "the place of the skull."

Golgotha was actually a skull-shaped hill in ancient Jerusalem but biblical scholars remain uncertain of the exact location. Some believe that it is the site covered by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre while others believe that it could also be the site of Gordon's Calvary.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is still more recognized than Gordon's Calvary as the site of Golgotha and Jesus's tomb. This is because it has been recognized since the 4th century as the place of Jesus's crucifixion.

For visitors who are interested in visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site of Golgotha is extravagantly decorated inside the church and a stairway is shown to lead up to it.

According to the guide, Tourist Israel, there are two chapels over the site of Golgotha - a Greek Orthodox chapel and a Catholic chapel. The altar in the Greek Orthodox chapel is over the Rock of Golgotha and this rock can be touched through a special hole in the floor beneath the altar. The Rock can also be seen through protective glass on both sides of the altar.