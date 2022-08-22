The oldest surviving copy of the Bible is housed in the Vatican Library

The Codex Vaticanus is a Greek Bible that dates to the 4th century (325 CE to 350 CE). It contains the majority of the Greek Old Testament and the Greek New Testament.

The Codex Vaticanus is named after the Vatican Library and has been kept there since the 15th century.

There are two other ancient manuscripts of the Bible (Codex Sinaiticus and Codex Alexandrinus), but the Codex Vaticanus is considered to be the oldest surviving copy of the Bible because most of the Greek New Testament versions that are sold are based on the texts of the Codex Vaticanus.

The origin of the Codex Vaticanus remains unknown. Historians think that it could have been written in Rome, Egypt, or Asia Minor.

The Codex Vaticanus consists of 830 fine and thin parchment leaves of which 71 sheets have been lost. There are three columns per page and the Greek lettering is simple without any ornamentation or capitalization. There is also no division of words, punctuation, or pagination. It is thought that two or three different scribes wrote the Codex.

At one time during the 10th or 11th century, the ink of the Codex had faded so it was written over and the original characters remain obscured.

The Codex has remained in the Vatican Library since 1475. Briefly, it was brought to Paris by Napoleon in 1809 as a victory trophy but in 1815, it was sent back to the Vatican Library. In 2015, the Vatican Library made a digitized copy of the Codex.

It remains one of the most important manuscripts for the text of the Greek Old and New Testaments.