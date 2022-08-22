Scientists find evidence that the Loch Ness monster could have been a plesiosaur

Statue of a plesiosaur Credit: Circa 84; CC-BY-SA-4.0

A plesiosaur is a group of extinct long-necked marine reptiles. They lived 215 million to 66 million years ago during the late Triassic Period and the late Cretaceous Period. They are not classified as dinosaurs but both species became extinct around the same time.

Plesiosaurs were mainly found in the European seas and in regions around the Pacific Ocean. Hence, it is not surprising that scientists thought that at one time, Scotland's elusive Loch Ness monster could have been a plesiosaur.

The Loch Ness monster is a creature in Scottish folklore. It has been described as being large and having a long neck with one or more humps. According to scientists, the physical appearance of the Loch Ness monster resembled the real-life plesiosaur.

That notion was discouraged when it was suggested that plesiosaurs only lived in saltwater environments and not freshwater.

However, a recent discovery of plesiosaur fossils in an ancient African river bed suggests that plesiosaurs may also have inhabited freshwater environments. The fossils of the plesiosaur were found in a 100 million-year-old river in the Sahara Desert in Morocco. The bones of an adult and baby plesiosaur were found. This indicates that plesiosaurs could exist in both freshwater and saltwater environments.

Scientists claim that the remains of the plesiosaur in the ancient freshwater lake lend credence to the notion that the Loch Ness monster was also a plesiosaur. However, they remain doubtful that the Loch Ness monster really exists as plesiosaurs became extinct around the same time as dinosaurs.