An ancient tradition reveals why Indian Americans love spelling bees

Indian American Sukanya Roy; winner of the 2011 Scripps National Spelling Bee Credit: Scripps National Spelling Bee; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The winner of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was a 13-year-old Indian American girl, Harini Logan. This is no longer surprising as Indian-Americans have dominated the National Spelling Bee contest for years.

According to the New York Times, since 2008, Indian Americans have consistently been winning the Scripps Spelling Bee contest.

An interesting article in The Quint summarizes why Indian Americans are most likely to win. According to The Quint, it has to do with the culture.

Research has shown that the Indian education system is focused on memorization. Moreover, Indian families are super-focused on education and networking for their children.

Memorization and rote learning are ingrained in the culture. For thousands of years in Indian history, oral tradition has ruled every aspect of Indian life. An example is the memorization of holy texts which were passed down from family to family even before the written word. Rote memorization is still a major part of Indian schools today.

Rote learning has several advantages. It is effective in teaching basic concepts and is especially useful for tasks like vocabulary and spelling. However, a major disadvantage is that it does not encourage critical thinking skills and educators don't recommend this approach to be used all the time.

Beyond rote learning, Indian Americans are also uniquely poised to provide specific advantages for their children. This is because they are considered to be one of the wealthiest immigrant groups in the U.S. They are also one of the most educated groups arriving in the U.S. The median income (as of 2019) for an Indian-American family is $133,130.