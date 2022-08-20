A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world

Kentucky mom Stacey Herald with her daughter in 2009 Credit: Power FM Zambia / Facebook

Kentucky mom Stacey Herald is listed in the Guinness World Records as the shortest female to give birth.

When Herald delivered her first child in 2006 in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, she was only 28.5 inches tall (2 feet 4 inches).

Herald had a total of three children. She gave birth to her last child in 2009.

Each time she got pregnant, there was a great deal of risk and difficulty in giving birth. This is because Herald suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta (also known as brittle bone disease). The disease weakens the body's organs and causes bones to break easily. It also stunts growth so that adults who suffer from the disease may not grow over 3 feet tall. Other symptoms may include respiratory problems and asthma.

Herald's doctors recommended that she should never have risked having children. Due to her small pelvis, any growing fetus could have crushed important organs in her body. However, Herald and her husband were determined to have their children despite the risks.

Although Herald's three pregnancies were successful, she ended up passing her genetic disorder to two of her children.

Herald also remained confined to a wheelchair throughout her life. She had a specially built platform that she used for feeding her babies and changing their diapers.

Despite the difficulties in giving birth and raising her children, Herald believed that she and her children were "miracles." It was reported that she was even considering a fourth pregnancy.

Unfortunately, Herald passed away in 2014 at the age of 44.