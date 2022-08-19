Leonardo da Vinci's notebook containing a brain dump of his ideas was purchased by Bill Gates for a very high price

The Codex Leicester is a collection of Leonardo da Vinci's scientific writings written between 1506 and 1510.

The Codex enables the reader to delve into Leonardo's scientific mind and analyze his observations and theories on various subjects including astronomy, chemistry, the study of life, and the natural world.

The Codex is simply a leather-bound notebook consisting of 36 sheets and 72 pages. The text is written in Italian but there are diagrams and illustrations of experiments in the notebook. It is essentially a brain dump of Leonardo's ideas.

The Codex was first purchased by Thomas Coke in 1717. He became the Earl of Leicester and the Codex was named after him. The Codex passed through a few hands before it was purchased by Bill Gates in 1994 for $30.4 million. In 2021, Forbes estimated the value of the Codex to be $130 million.

According to a CNBC article, the Codex inspired Bill Gates because he was fascinated by Leonardo's way of thinking. Leonardo's curiosity and love of nature, as well as a hunger for knowledge, were all admirable traits.

For Bill Gates, Leonardo was a hero and he considers him to be "one of the most innovative minds ever."

The Codex has been shown at special exhibitions in different cities around the world but it cannot be physically touched as it is displayed behind glass.

Bill Gates has had the pages of the Codex scanned into digital image files for the public to access.

The Codex remains one of the most expensive books ever auctioned. It holds a record for having the fifth highest sale price for any book.