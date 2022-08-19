The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39in4p_0hN7bUXM00
Kola Superdeep BoreholeCredit: Andre Belozeroff; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole on Earth. It is also the deepest artificial point on Earth.

It has been nicknamed the "entrance to hell" by locals in the area because at a depth of 40,230 feet deep, they claim it would be possible to hear the screams of the dead.

The then Soviet Union started the project in an attempt to drill deep into the Earth's crust. The goal was to drill as deep as possible.

From 1970 to 1994, the Soviets drilled on the Kola Peninsula near the Russian border with Norway. By 1979, they had created the deepest hole on Earth and by 1989, it became known as the deepest artificial point on Earth at a depth of 40,230 feet. This record still holds today.

The Kola Superdeep Borehole was drilled using a drilling rig. It is not just one hole. There are actually several holes branching out from one central hole. The deepest hole is just 9 inches in diameter but it extends for 7.5 miles.

The project was meant to be part of scientific exploration and measurements were taken of the rocks and the structure of the Earth's crust. The researchers even found that there was biological life in rocks that were more than 2 billion years old. The evidence of life was in the form of microscopic fossils.

Although it is the deepest borehole and artificial point, the Kola Superdeep Borehole had only been drilled one-third of the way through the Earth's crust when the project was abandoned. The site is now abandoned and the structure over the borehole is partially destroyed.

