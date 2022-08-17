The Bertha Rogers hole is the deepest hole in the U.S.

A generic image of an artificial man-made hole Credit: Myself; Public Domain Image

The Bertha Rogers hole is an oil exploratory hole that was drilled in Washita County, Oklahoma in 1974.

It is considered to be the deepest hole in the U.S and is currently at a depth of 31,441 feet or 9,583 meters.

At one time, the Bertha Rogers hole was the deepest borehole in the world until that record was taken over by another borehole drilled in Russia. It held the record for the deepest hole in the world until 2004.

The company that drilled the Bertha Rogers hole was the Lone Star Producing Company. They believed that enormous gas reserves could be found three miles or more in the ground.

The Bertha Rogers Well was drilled by the largest land rig in the world. A specifically designed extra-wide pipe was used and when drilling began in 1972, about 60 feet per day were drilled into the ground.

In 1974, the Bertha Well reached a depth of 31,441 feet when it hit liquid sulfur. At the bottom of the hole, the pressure was estimated to be 24,850 pounds per square inch and 475 degrees Farenheight. Although the Bertha Roger hole was intended to be a good business proposition, it became very costly to drill into the ground. It was reported that it cost $7 million but yielded very little natural gas. The gas was only discovered at 4000 meters.

In 1997, the hole ceased production of natural gas and it was plugged and abandoned. Now it may just be considered an "ultradeep dry hole".