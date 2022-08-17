This giant spider crab is so large that it has the largest leg span of any arthropod

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BYSO_0hK7MsUO00
Giant Spider CrabCredit: Internet Archive Book Images; No known copyright restrictions

The Japanese spider crab (Macrocheira kaempferi) is a giant marine crab that lives around the waters of Japan. It resembles a spider although it is technically a crab. They are considered to be the world's largest living crabs.

Physically, the spider crab has an orange body with white spots on its legs. The spider crabs are so large that they have the largest leg span of any arthropod.

The crabs are characterized by 10 long and spindly legs. Their legs can grow up to 12.5 feet from the tip of one front claw to the other claw. Their main body cavity or carapace can grow up to 12 inches. While the carapace stays the same size into adulthood, the legs can keep growing.

Because of their large size and armored exoskeleton, the Japanese spider crab has very few predators except for fishermen's nets or hungry octopus. However, the claws of the crab can cause severe injuries to predators.

Generally, the crabs are gentle creatures that spend most of their time searching for food. They live in the deeper parts of the ocean.

The crabs are considered to be a delicacy in Japan and are sought after by crab fisheries. There is concern that their population is declining and conservation efforts are being made to protect them from overfishing. They do produce a high number of offspring but most do not survive. The species has not been given a conservation status.

In the U.S., the Japanese spider crab is only seen in aquariums.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# animals

Comments / 12

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
95280 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

Sweetwater, TN

The mystery of America's "Lost Sea" is that no one knows how large it really is

The Lost Sea is America's largest underground lake and is located in Sweetwater, Tennessee. It is specifically located inside Craighead Caverns. The Craighead Caverns are located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and at one time the caverns were owned by a Cherokee chief who used them as a meeting place for the Native Americans.

Read full story
118 comments

An ancient tradition reveals why Indian Americans love spelling bees

Indian American Sukanya Roy; winner of the 2011 Scripps National Spelling BeeCredit: Scripps National Spelling Bee; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The winner of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was a 13-year-old Indian American girl, Harini Logan. This is no longer surprising as Indian-Americans have dominated the National Spelling Bee contest for years.

Read full story
8 comments
Kentucky State

A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the world

Kentucky mom Stacey Herald with her daughter in 2009Credit: Power FM Zambia / Facebook. Kentucky mom Stacey Herald is listed in the Guinness World Records as the shortest female to give birth.

Read full story
219 comments

Leonardo da Vinci's notebook containing a brain dump of his ideas was purchased by Bill Gates for a very high price

The Codex Leicester is a collection of Leonardo da Vinci's scientific writings written between 1506 and 1510. The Codex enables the reader to delve into Leonardo's scientific mind and analyze his observations and theories on various subjects including astronomy, chemistry, the study of life, and the natural world.

Read full story
190 comments

The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth

Kola Superdeep BoreholeCredit: Andre Belozeroff; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole on Earth. It is also the deepest artificial point on Earth.

Read full story
178 comments

"Super-sized Stonehenge" buried underground turned out to be an ancient monument never seen before

Credit: Peter Trimming / Magical Stonehenge / CC BY-SA 2.0. Durrington Walls is located in the Stonehenge World Heritage Site in England. The site is just a circle of mounded earth with a circumference of one mile. In 2015, scientists used remote sensing and ground-penetrating radar to determine that there might have been at least 90 standing stones, 15 feet tall, at the site. According to scientists at the time, these stones were 15 times bigger than Stonehenge.

Read full story
79 comments
Cambridge, MA

This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in America

Title page of the Bay Psalm book dated 1640Credit: Stephen Day (dated 1640); Public Domain Image. America's first printed book is the Bay Psalm book. It was first printed by the settlers of Massachusetts in 1640 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read full story
53 comments
Washington, DC

These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad

Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.

Read full story
8 comments
Placitas, NM

The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea

Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.

Read full story
94 comments
Washita County, OK

The Bertha Rogers hole is the deepest hole in the U.S.

A generic image of an artificial man-made holeCredit: Myself; Public Domain Image. The Bertha Rogers hole is an oil exploratory hole that was drilled in Washita County, Oklahoma in 1974.

Read full story
285 comments

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.

Read full story
828 comments

This is the most valuable U.S. stamp which went up in an auction for more than $1.5 million

The inverted Jenny U.S. Airmail stampCredit: Bureau of Engraving and Printing; Public Domain in the United States. The Inverted Jenny is one of the most valuable U.S. stamps and may even rank at the very top of the most valuable U.S. stamps ever produced. Issued in 1918, it has a face value of 24 cents.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Evidence of Hebrew slaves living in Egypt before the biblical Exodus is found in the ancient Brooklyn Papyrus

The Brooklyn PapyrusCredit: Brooklyn Museum; no known copyright restrictions. The Brooklyn Papyrus is an ancient Egyptian papyrus that documents different medical treatments that were used by the Egyptians around 450 BCE. Most of the documented treatments concern snake bites, scorpion bites, and spider bites.

Read full story
74 comments

The deepest cave on Earth is 4 times deeper than America's deepest cave

Cave VeryovkinaCredit: Petr Lyubimov; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia, Georgia is the deepest known cave on Earth. It has a depth of 7,257 feet and its entrance is 7,497 feet above sea level. The cave lies between two mountains in the Western Caucus and the area is remote making it tough to access. Its main entrance is only 3 meters wide and 4 meters long.

Read full story
4 comments

The oldest evidence of leprosy was unearthed in 4000-year-old human remains

Example of human bones showing the effects of leprosyCredit: Wellcome Images / Wellcome Trust, UK; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Leprosy is an infectious disease that is caused by Mycobacterium leprae. The disease damages the nerves, respiratory system, skin, and eyes. Fortunately, leprosy is not highly contagious and the number of cases of the disease seems to be decreasing every year.

Read full story
11 comments

The rare Goblin Shark has an unusual appearance and is considered to be a "living fossil"

The Goblin SharkCredit: Seb az86556 at Navajo Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a species of deep-sea shark with a rather unusual appearance. The most interesting aspect of the shark is its physical features in the form of an elongated nose. The shark is named after the mythical goblins that appear in Japanese folklore.

Read full story
93 comments

An ancient ban regarding Jews walking underneath the Arch of Titus was only lifted in recent history

The Arch of Titus in Rome, ItalyCredit: Daderot; Public Domain Image. The Arch of Titus is located on the Via Sacra in Rome. It was constructed in 81CE after the death of Emperor Titus Flavius Vespasianus.

Read full story
87 comments

A medieval book from Ireland contains the only surviving Irish translation of Marco Polo's travels

A page from the Book of LismoreCredit: Anonymous person; Public Domain Image. The Book of Lismore is a 15th-century manuscript that is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest books.

Read full story
40 comments
New York City, NY

The secret cave in the middle of New York City's Central Park

A 1905 picture of New York City's Central Park - the RambleCredit: PPOC, Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. There is a secret cave hidden in New York City's Central Park that not many people may know about.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy