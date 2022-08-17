This giant spider crab is so large that it has the largest leg span of any arthropod

Giant Spider Crab Credit: Internet Archive Book Images; No known copyright restrictions

The Japanese spider crab (Macrocheira kaempferi) is a giant marine crab that lives around the waters of Japan. It resembles a spider although it is technically a crab. They are considered to be the world's largest living crabs.

Physically, the spider crab has an orange body with white spots on its legs. The spider crabs are so large that they have the largest leg span of any arthropod.

The crabs are characterized by 10 long and spindly legs. Their legs can grow up to 12.5 feet from the tip of one front claw to the other claw. Their main body cavity or carapace can grow up to 12 inches. While the carapace stays the same size into adulthood, the legs can keep growing.

Because of their large size and armored exoskeleton, the Japanese spider crab has very few predators except for fishermen's nets or hungry octopus. However, the claws of the crab can cause severe injuries to predators.

Generally, the crabs are gentle creatures that spend most of their time searching for food. They live in the deeper parts of the ocean.

The crabs are considered to be a delicacy in Japan and are sought after by crab fisheries. There is concern that their population is declining and conservation efforts are being made to protect them from overfishing. They do produce a high number of offspring but most do not survive. The species has not been given a conservation status.

In the U.S., the Japanese spider crab is only seen in aquariums.