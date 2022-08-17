Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event.

Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.

The death of the dinosaurs was just one of the mass extinctions. In addition, the top five extinctions resulted in many small marine and tropical marine species dying out. Also, many vertebrate species were wiped out.

The last extinction occurred 65 million years ago and scientists have called it the Cretaceous-tertiary extinction. This last extinction wiped out 50 percent of all plants and animals on Earth and it was so significant that it marked a turning point in Earth's history.

Experts now believe that we are rapidly moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction. Some scientists even believe that the world is already in the midst of this extinction.

The Sixth Mass Extinction is called the Holocene Extinction or Anthropocene Extinction. This extinction is different from the previous five. The main difference is that the first five extinction events were caused by natural causes. However, in the case of the Sixth Mass Extinction, it is caused by human activity.

Global deforestation, agriculture, food production, greenhouse gas emissions, and the climate crisis have altered the habitats of many species and led to their decline.

Shockingly, scientists have also claimed that the species extinction rate is between 1000 and 10,000 times higher than natural extinction because of human activity.

The only way to stop the mass extinction is by conserving the remaining land and water, cutting carbon emissions, and investing in clean energy.