This is the most valuable U.S. stamp which went up in an auction for more than $1.5 million

The inverted Jenny U.S. Airmail stamp Credit: Bureau of Engraving and Printing; Public Domain in the United States

The Inverted Jenny is one of the most valuable U.S. stamps and may even rank at the very top of the most valuable U.S. stamps ever produced. Issued in 1918, it has a face value of 24 cents.

The stamp has an image of an inverted Curtiss JN-4 airplane. This image was actually printed upside down in error. This error is what makes the stamp so rare and collectible.

Only one sheet of hundred inverted stamps was ever found although there were hundreds of stamps created with the error. The remaining stamps were destroyed except for those 100 stamps.

Since then, the original sheet of 100 stamps has been divided, bought, sold, and traded. Some were even stolen while others were locked away.

A single Inverted Jenny stamp sold for $977,500 in 2007. From 2005 to 2018, several Inverted Jenny stamps were sold. Prices ranged on average from $126,000 to $500,000 for each stamp. However, there was one specific Inverted Jenny stamp that sold at auction for a total price of $1,593,000.

This particular Inverted Jenny was listed as position 49 and said to be in excellent condition. The position 49 stamp was only located after it went missing for 100 years. It was authenticated by the Philatelic Foundation before being placed for sale.

Due to the rarity and price of Inverted Jenny stamps, there have been forgeries made of the stamp.

The most recent sale of an Inverted Jenny at auction was a stamp at position number 77 which appeared at auction in 2021 for $944,000.