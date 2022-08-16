Brooklyn, NY

Evidence of Hebrew slaves living in Egypt before the biblical Exodus is found in the ancient Brooklyn Papyrus

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSAHP_0hInYWff00
The Brooklyn PapyrusCredit: Brooklyn Museum; no known copyright restrictions

The Brooklyn Papyrus is an ancient Egyptian papyrus that documents different medical treatments that were used by the Egyptians around 450 BCE. Most of the documented treatments concern snake bites, scorpion bites, and spider bites.

The discovery of the Brooklyn Papyrus is a mystery but it was purchased in 1889 and then donated to the Brooklyn museum. The papyrus is believed to be dated to the 13th Dynasty of Egypt.

The papyrus is historically known as a medical papyrus. However, some biblical archaeologists also consider the papyrus to be important because they claim that it provides evidence that the Hebrews lived in Egypt prior to the events of the Exodus mentioned in the Bible.

The current consensus among historians is that there is no definite evidence for Hebrews living in Egypt. Other historians have studied the papyrus in detail to determine that there is some evidence.

A section of the papyrus contains a list of 95 servants. They were specified as "Asiatic" or Canaanite. About 30 of the servants also had names that were identified to be of Semitic origin - some even had Hebrew names. Some of the other names also appeared to be Egyptian transcriptions of Hebrew names.

It is this list of Hebrew names that scholars consider to be important in providing proof of the Hebrews residing in Egypt. According to the scholar and archaeologist, Titus Kennedy, the list contains the earliest attestation of Hebrew names ever found in Egypt.

The Brooklyn papyrus is currently stored in the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

