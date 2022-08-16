The deepest cave on Earth is 4 times deeper than America's deepest cave

Cave VeryovkinaCredit: Petr Lyubimov; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia, Georgia is the deepest known cave on Earth. It has a depth of 7,257 feet and its entrance is 7,497 feet above sea level. The cave lies between two mountains in the Western Caucus and the area is remote making it tough to access. Its main entrance is only 3 meters wide and 4 meters long.

It is thought that the cave was formed millions of years ago when sea levels in the neighboring Black Sea dropped significantly resulting in a deep incursion.

The Veryovkina Cave was first documented in 1968 but at the time, it was not completely charted, and only after additional expeditions, it was determined that the cave was actually very deep.

It is extremely risky to explore the Veryovkina Cave. Professional speleologists have almost drowned in the process as there is the risk of floods in the cave. In addition, one climber fell to his death inside the cave.

The cave descends vertically and is filled with wells of small horizontal alleys. The water in the cave is very cold and temperatures hover between one to seven degrees Celsius inside. There is life in the cave in the form of rare shrimp, scorpions, and maybe even new species of microorganisms.

The Veryovkina Cave can be compared to America's deepest cave - the Tears of the Turtle Cave in Montana. Both caves are dangerous to explore and the exploration should be left to professional speleologists. However, the Veryovkina Cave is almost four times deeper than the Tears of the Turtle Cave which is only listed at a depth of 1863 feet.

