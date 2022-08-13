The secret cave in the middle of New York City's Central Park

A 1905 picture of New York City's Central Park - the Ramble Credit: PPOC, Library of Congress; Public Domain Image

There is a secret cave hidden in New York City's Central Park that not many people may know about.

The cave was called the Ramble Cave because it was discovered in the Ramble of Central Park during the excavation of the park in the 1800s. The Ramble is a heavily wooded area filled with narrow trails and large granite boulders.

The Ramble Cave is ancient and predates the construction of Central Park. It is thought that it was first inhabited by early Native Americans.

When it was first discovered, the cave was a popular attraction in Central Park. However, it soon became known as a troublesome spot. There were reports of a man shot near the cave and it was also the location where men would harrass women. In 1929 alone, more than 330 men were arrested for harassing women in that location. A runaway schoolgirl also decided to make the cave her home for a month.

In the 1930s, the cave was sealed off. One of the entrances to the cave was bricked up while the other entrance was covered with dirt to make it look like a hillside.

The cave is currently sealed off from the public for safety considerations. However, it can still be found. There are steps to the cave leading from the lakeside path which was created when the cave was first discovered. A few visitors to the park have even located the cave although they may be unable to explore the inside as it still remains fenced off.