This is the oldest lighthouse in the U.S. and it is still actively staffed by the U.S. Coast Guard

The Boston Light lighthouse is the site of the first lighthouse to be ever built in the U.S. The first lighthouse was built in 1716. It was destroyed by the British in 1776 and a second lighthouse was built on the site in 1783. This is the current surviving lighthouse on the site.

The current lighthouse is one of the oldest lighthouses in the U.S. and it is the only lighthouse that is actively staffed by the United States Coast Guard.

The lighthouse is located on Little Brewster Island in the outer Boston Harbon in Massachusetts.

When the first lighthouse was built in 1716, it was a circular, tapered structure that was about 60 feet high. A keeper's house, fog cannon, barn and a wharf were also constructed.

During the Revolutionary War, the Boston Light was occupied by the British for a brief time. Patriot troops burned down parts of the tower but the most significant damage was done by the British who blew up the lighthouse.

When the lighthouse was built for a second time in 1783 by the state of Massachusetts, it was also circular in structure and constructed of rubblestone. This time, it was built to be 75 feet high. However, the tower was later raised to 89 feet.

In 1987, the lighthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in 1989, Senator Edward Kennedy passed an amendment to ensure that the lighthouse would be permanently manned.

Thus, the Boston Light is the last and only operational station that is still manned by personnel although the light has now become automated.

The light from the lighthouse is currently visible for 27 miles.