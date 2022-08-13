King Henry VIII's love letters to Anne Boleyn are stored in a secret room in the Vatican

Image of painting of King Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the Young Credit: Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica; Public Domain Image

A collection of King Henry VIII of England's love letters still survives today. The letters were written to Anne Boleyn who became his second wife and was Queen of England from 1553 to 1536.

It is believed that the letters were written by Henry VIII during his struggle for the annulment of his marriage to his first wife, Katharine of Aragon. The letters were written in French and clearly indicate Henry VIII's deep feelings for Boleyn during the early stages of their courtship.

Henry VIII addresses Boleyn as "My mistress and friend." Parts of the letters are very loving and show a different side of Henry VIII as can be seen in a translated excerpt of the letter,

No more to you at this present mine own darling for lack of time but that I would you were in my arms or I in yours for I think it long since I kissed you.

The collection of Henry VIII's love letters is found in the Vatican Library today. The Vatican Library is one of the oldest libraries in the world and was first established by Pope Nicholas V. The library was formally established in 1475.

It is not certain how the letters came to be in the possession of the Vatican Library. Historians believe that the letters were stolen from Anne Boleyn to show proof of her relationship with Henry VIII.

According to a researcher and visitor to the Vatican Library, the letters are housed in the ancient Manuscripts room of the Vatican Library. Visitors have to pass through several layers of security before they are allowed into a room where they can see the letters. The collection of love letters has been bound into a book.

Source for the excerpt of Henry VIII's letters:

Hanson, Marilee. "King Henry VIII’s Love Letters to Anne Boleyn" <a href="https://englishhistory.net/tudor/king-henry-viii-love-letters-to-anne-boleyn/">https://englishhistory.net/tudor/king-henry-viii-love-letters-to-anne-boleyn/</a>, February 6, 2015