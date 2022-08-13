This is America's deepest cave at 1863 feet and it might get even deeper

A man standing near the entrance to Tears of the Turtle Cave Credit:Pfj2784; CC-BY-SA-4.0

As of 2022, America's deepest limestone cave at 1868.8 feet is listed as the Tears of the Turtle Cave located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Western Montana. It is not just the deepest cave in the U.S., it also extends over a mile in length.

The geology of the cave is a karst landscape formed in limestone. It is thought that over the years rainwater and snowmelt dissolved the limestone to form a karst cave with a narrow fissure passage.

The entrance to the cave was only discovered in 2006. It is located in the cliffs below Turtlehead Mountain. It is a 22-mile hike to the mouth of the cave in the heart of the wilderness.

Cavers attempting to explore the cave have described it as an "endless narrow crack that descends into the abyss".The passage into the cave is just two to three feet wide and the fissure goes downward.

The cave is considered to be very difficult and dangerous to explore. There are some passages that are rarely wider than two feet. The temperature inside the cave is in the 30s.

It is tricky to determine the true depth of the cave and it is possible that the depth could change as not every part of the cave is accessible. On-going exploration of the cave is being done through the Caves of Montana project.

Only a few people have been to the furthest depths of the Tears of the Turtle cave and while it is possible that the cave could be even deeper, expeditions to the cave have been few and far between.