This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the world

John Janeway and his wife Gertrude Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image

The Guinness World Records lists the greatest age difference between a married couple as 63 years.

The married couple with the largest age gap was Union Civil War veteran John Janeway and his wife Gertrude Grubb Janeway from Tennessee. When they got married in 1927, John was 81 years old and Gertrude was 18 years old.

According to newspaper accounts, John joined the Union Army when he was 19 years old. He served in the 14th Illinois Cavalry for about a year before the war ended.

When John met Gertrude, she was just 16 but they began a flirtation and then a courtship. Gertrude's mother would not allow her to marry before the age of 18 so John waited three years for her until she turned 18. The marriage ceremony took place in the middle of a dirt road in front of friends and family. After marriage, both John and Gertrude lived together in a log cabin in Blaine, Tennessee.

Unfortunately, John died 10 years later from pneumonia at the age of 91. For Gertrude, he remained the love of her life despite the age difference.

Gertrude did get married again in 1940 but was divorced shortly after.

Gertrude died at the age of 93 in 2003. At the time of her death, she was considered to be the last remaining widow of a Union soldier. She even became an honorary member of The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and received a $70 pension check every two months as a part of veteran benefits.

Gertrude was buried next to her first husband's tombstone.