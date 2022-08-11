The most expensive Hollywood memorabilia sold for $6.4 million

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Credit: Ank Kumar: CC-BY-SA-4.0 International

In 2019, an anonymous James Bond movie fan placed a winning bid for the 1965 silver Aston Martin DB5 James Bond car. The bidder won the car at Sotheby's Auction for almost $6.4 million.

The DB5 was used during the filming of the James Bond movies "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball." There were actually two DB5 cars used in the filming and a third car that was used for promotional purposes. Only three cars were commissioned by Eon Productions for the movies. One of the cars ended up being stolen in 1997. The other car went up for auction but it was the third DB5 that sold for $6.4 million in 2019.

This particular DB5 never appeared in any of the Bond movies. It was used for promotional purposes for the movie "Thunderball."

One factor contributing to the value and expense of the unique cars was their gadgets. The cars were fitted with all the gadgets seen in the movies.

The gadgets on the car included a Browning.30 Caliber attached to each fender, a wheel hub mounted with tire shredders, bullet-proof screens, a radar tracking scope, smokescreens, revolving license plates, and a passenger seat ejection mechanism. There was also a hidden compartment and a telephone on the driver's side.

In 2020, Astin Martin built a few more James Bond configuration cars. The 2020 cars looked much the same as the old versions but had additional new gadgets and features.

The original 1965 Aston Martin DB5 remains one of the most valuable Hollywood movie memorabilia.