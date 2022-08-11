Ancient Americans shared the same genes with ancient Australians

Genetic studies show that the indigenous people of America share pieces of ancestral DNA with indigenous Australians.

The discovery was first made in 2015 when scientists revealed that both ancient and modern people of the Amazon shared specific genetic signatures with indigenous groups from Australia and Melanesia. One of the genetic signals shared by the groups was termed the "Y signal."

Scientists mapped the genomes of people from North and South America, Melanesia, Australia, and Siberia. They compared the results to genetic information from ancient humans and with other population groups from outside the Americas.

Scientists discovered that there were certain populations of South American groups that had more genetic similarities with Australasians. For example, the "Y signal" is present in specific populations in Brazil and Peru.

Thus, these groups were determined to be the descendants of the first Americans and Australasians who coupled together.

The coupling of the first Americans and Australasians would have occurred 15,000 years ago.

Scientists also believe that the ancestors of both the Americans and Australasians coupled together even before their descendants reached the shores of South America. According to the genetic model, there was no ancient boating expedition between Australia and South America which would have caused both groups to mix. Rather, the ancestry came from the people who crossed the Bering Land Bridge.

According to scientists, the people who crossed the Bering Land Bridge were a result of the ancestors of the Oceanic populations migrating to northeast Asia and having contact and coupling with ancient Siberians.