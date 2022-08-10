Mosaic images reveal Alexander the Great arriving in Israel and meeting with a Jewish high priest

An image of Alexander the Great from a mosaic in Pompeii Credit: Marie-Lan Nguyen (2011); Public Domain Image

Alexander the Great of Macedon was one of the most famous ancient Greek kings. He reigned from 336 to 326 BC. He was a great warrior but he died young.

There are several ancient Greek, Latin, and Asian texts that have described Alexander and his campaigns.

More than 20 cities in the world were named after him and his influence stretched as far as the Indian subcontinent and even Israel.

In 2015, archaeologists discovered an ancient mosaic in Huqoq, Israel, that they believe may depict an image of Alexander. The image reveals the face of Alexander (see picture here). The mosaic was found in an ancient synagogue.

Although there was no mention of the name "Alexander" on the mosaic, archaeologists deduced that the image was most likely of Alexander as there were battle elephants depicted on the mosaic. Battle elephants were associated with Alexander the Great's armies. In the image, it is thought that Alexander was meeting a Jewish high priest.

The image on the mosaic may be vouched for with historical writings.

In different texts of Jewish history, Alexander's campaigns are said to have brought him to Israel. Historians claim that Alexander may have arrived around 329 BCE. In the Talmud, it is recorded that Alexander met with the High Priest, Simon the Just. Alexander had a good relationship with the Jews and the meeting with the high priest was said to be positive.

Shortly after Alexander's campaign to Israel, he died leaving his army and empire in chaos.