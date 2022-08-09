These "giant guinea pigs" are the largest living rodents and they can weigh up to 170 pounds

Capybaras (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris) have been called "giant guinea pigs" and are indeed related to guinea pigs. They are classified as the largest rodents on Earth. They are mainly found in northern and central South America.

The animals are semi-aquatic and inhabit forests and wetlands. As the largest living rodents, they can grow up to 4.3 feet long and weigh up to 174 pounds.

Physically, they are short-haired, brown in color with short legs, blunt snouts, small ears, and almost no tails. They are vegetarians and eat a diet of grass, but they also like melons, grains, and squash. In some cases, they become pests because they eat crops.

Capybaras are also coprophagus which means that they eat their own feces.

Although capybaras are not native to the U.S., they can be kept as pets because they are sociable creatures. They do interact best when they are with their own kind. However, it can be illegal to own them depending on where you live in the U.S. For example, the pets are banned in California, Georgia, and in a few boroughs of New York City. On the other hand, the pets are legal in Texas, Pennsylvania, and some boroughs of New York City.

The biggest drawbacks to keeping capybaras as pets are their large size and the expense involved in caring for them. They require large spaces and mostly do well when paired up with a second capybara. They also require high-quality grass hay.

Capybaras can occasionally become aggressive if they feel threatened or provoked. They have large teeth and can bite.

Capybaras have been spotted in Florida in the wild and there is some concern that they could become invasive in the U.S.