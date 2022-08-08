This book predicted the sinking of the Titanic 14 years before it actually happened

Original cover for the first edition of Futility by Morgan Robertson (1898). Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image

In 1898, an American author Morgan Robertson wrote a novella called Futility. The title of the book was later revised as The Wreck of the Titan in 1912.

The book was written as fiction but it mysteriously shared similarities with the real-life sinking of the Titanic which took place in 1912.

The author of the book, Robertson, wrote several short stories and novels. He also claimed to be the inventor of the periscope.

Robertson was familiar with the sea as he was the son of a ship captain. He also worked as a first mate from 1876 to 1899. After leaving his sea career behind, he started writing books about the sea. His book, The Wreck of the Titan is his most famous to date.

Robertson simply had an uncanny ability to foresee the dangers of a huge ocean liner making an Atlantic crossing.

Robertson's fictional ocean liner was called the Titan. The Titan was also considered to be unsinkable. During the crossing of the Atlantic, the Titan struck an iceberg and sunk. Like the real-life tragedy of the Titanic, the Titan also did not have enough lifeboats for all its passengers.

Readers who have read Wreck of the Titan unanimously agree that the fictional story is eerily similar to the real-life story. Unbelievable and "insane prediction" are the words used to describe the similarities between the Titan and the Titanic. The only major difference was that the setting of the fictional Titan was in 1898 while the Titanic sunk 14 years later.